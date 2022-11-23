Shooter Shlok takes aim for Nationals

Shlok, age 13, a student of Lilavatibai Podar High School and trains at PTKS Shooting Range, Vile Parle, recently bagged a gold medal for Maharashtra by scoring in the 10m Peep Sight air rifle category at the All India GV Mavalankar Shooting Championship (Rifle) held at Asansol, West Bengal, last month. Shlok is coached by Snehal Papalkar-Kadam

Shlok Hajare

Mumbai’s young shooter Shlok Hajare is part of the ongoing National Championships in all categories—junior, youth and sub-youth—at Thiruvananthapuram.

Shlok, age 13, a student of Lilavatibai Podar High School and trains at PTKS Shooting Range, Vile Parle, recently bagged a gold medal for Maharashtra by scoring in the 10m Peep Sight air rifle category at the All India GV Mavalankar Shooting Championship (Rifle) held at Asansol, West Bengal, last month. Shlok is coached by Snehal Papalkar-Kadam.

