The 19-year-old Nithya Sre, the top seed in this section, defeated the Indonesian, who won the gold medal in the World Championship in women’s singles SH6 section in Tokyo in 2022, 21-14, 21-6 in just 23 minutes in the bronze medal match

Sumathy Sivan Nithya Sre

Listen to this article Shuttler Nithya Sre beats ex-world champion Larlina to win bronze x 00:00

India’s Sumathy Sivan Nithya Sre won her maiden Paralympic medal, beating the former World Champion Rina Larlina of Indonesia 2-0 in the Women’s Singles SH6 category to claim a bronze medal on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Promise to defeat: How Pooja Jatyan’s 4-0 lead slipped away as she lost to China

The 19-year-old Nithya Sre, the top seed in this section, defeated the Indonesian, who won the gold medal in the World Championship in women’s singles SH6 section in Tokyo in 2022, 21-14, 21-6 in just 23 minutes in the bronze medal match. It was a revenge of sorts for Nithya Sre as she and her partner Solaimalai Sivarajan had lost to Rina Marlina and her partner Subhan Subhan 17-21, 12-21 in the bronze medal match in the mixed doubles SH6 section earlier in the day.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever