Shuttler Nithya Sre beats ex-world champion Larlina to win bronze

Updated on: 04 September,2024 08:19 AM IST  |  Paris
IANS

Top

The 19-year-old Nithya Sre, the top seed in this section, defeated the Indonesian, who won the gold medal in the World Championship in women’s singles SH6 section in Tokyo in 2022, 21-14, 21-6 in just 23 minutes in the bronze medal match

Shuttler Nithya Sre beats ex-world champion Larlina to win bronze

Sumathy Sivan Nithya Sre

India’s Sumathy Sivan Nithya Sre won her maiden Paralympic medal, beating the former World Champion Rina Larlina of Indonesia 2-0 in the Women’s Singles SH6 category to claim a bronze medal on Monday. 


The 19-year-old Nithya Sre, the top seed in this section, defeated the Indonesian, who won the gold medal in the World Championship in women’s singles SH6 section in Tokyo in 2022, 21-14, 21-6 in just 23 minutes in the bronze medal match. It was a revenge of sorts for Nithya Sre as she and her partner Solaimalai Sivarajan had lost to Rina Marlina and her partner Subhan Subhan 17-21, 12-21 in the bronze medal match in the mixed doubles SH6 section earlier in the day. 


