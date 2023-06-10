Breaking News
Supriya Sule, Praful Patel to be NCP working presidents, announces Sharad Pawar
Cyclone Biparjoy: Strong winds in Mumbai; Western Railway services hit
Mumbai’s lakes currently hold 10.33 per cent water, says BMC
BJP will make Eknath Shinde-led camp cry for every single seat: MVA
'Very Severe' Cyclone Biparjoy to intensify further, predicts IMD
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > PV Sindhu has fun go karting in Singapore

PV Sindhu has fun go-karting in Singapore

Updated on: 10 June,2023 07:57 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

On Friday, she Instagrammed a video (screengrab right) of her visit to the KF1 Karting Circuit in Singapore for her 3.5 million followers and captioned it: “Once upon a time, there was a girl and her go-kart…The End…#gokart #fun#.”

PV Sindhu has fun go-karting in Singapore

PV Sindhu

Listen to this article
PV Sindhu has fun go-karting in Singapore
x
00:00

India’s two-time Olympic medallist shuttler PV Sindhu, who lost to World No. 1 Akane Yamaguchi of Japan at the first round of the Singapore Open recently, cheered herself up by fulfilling her desire to go go-karting.


Also Read: Sindhu's form not a concern, she remains one of India's best: Coach Gopichand


On Friday, she Instagrammed a video (screengrab right) of her visit to the KF1 Karting Circuit in Singapore for her 3.5 million followers and captioned it: “Once upon a time, there was a girl and her go-kart…The End…#gokart #fun#.”


sports news pv sindhu badminton Tokyo Olympics

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK