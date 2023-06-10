On Friday, she Instagrammed a video (screengrab right) of her visit to the KF1 Karting Circuit in Singapore for her 3.5 million followers and captioned it: “Once upon a time, there was a girl and her go-kart…The End…#gokart #fun#.”

PV Sindhu

Listen to this article PV Sindhu has fun go-karting in Singapore x 00:00

India’s two-time Olympic medallist shuttler PV Sindhu, who lost to World No. 1 Akane Yamaguchi of Japan at the first round of the Singapore Open recently, cheered herself up by fulfilling her desire to go go-karting.

Also Read: Sindhu's form not a concern, she remains one of India's best: Coach Gopichand

ADVERTISEMENT

On Friday, she Instagrammed a video (screengrab right) of her visit to the KF1 Karting Circuit in Singapore for her 3.5 million followers and captioned it: “Once upon a time, there was a girl and her go-kart…The End…#gokart #fun#.”