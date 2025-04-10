Sidhu bags gold medal at Shooting World Cup

Vijayveer shot 29 in a thrilling, but low-scoring final to get the better of experienced Italian Riccardo Mazzatti, who was left one short after the eight series of five rapid-fire shots each

Vijayveer Sidhu

Paris Olympian Vijayveer Sidhu fetched India its fourth gold medal at the ISSF World Cup after he emerged victorious in the men’s 25m rapid-fire pistol event here.

