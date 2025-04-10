Sidhu bags gold medal at Shooting World Cup

Vijayveer shot 29 in a thrilling, but low-scoring final to get the better of experienced Italian Riccardo Mazzatti, who was left one short after the eight series of five rapid-fire shots each
Vijayveer Sidhu
Paris Olympian Vijayveer Sidhu fetched India its fourth gold medal at the ISSF World Cup after he emerged victorious in the men’s 25m rapid-fire pistol event here.
ADVERTISEMENT
Also Read: IPL 2025: Unbeaten Delhi Capitals look to seal victory vs in-form Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Vijayveer shot 29 in a thrilling, but low-scoring final to get the better of experienced Italian Riccardo Mazzatti, who was left one short after the eight series of five rapid-fire shots each.
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever