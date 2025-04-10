Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Sidhu bags gold medal at Shooting World Cup

Sidhu bags gold medal at Shooting World Cup

Updated on: 10 April,2025 07:59 AM IST  |  Buenos Aires (Argentina)
PTI |

Vijayveer shot 29 in a thrilling, but low-scoring final to get the better of experienced Italian Riccardo Mazzatti, who was left one short after the eight series of five rapid-fire shots each

Sidhu bags gold medal at Shooting World Cup

Vijayveer Sidhu

Paris Olympian Vijayveer Sidhu fetched India its fourth gold medal at the ISSF World Cup after he emerged victorious in the men’s 25m rapid-fire pistol event here. 


Vijayveer shot 29 in a thrilling, but low-scoring final to get the better of experienced Italian Riccardo Mazzatti, who was left one short after the eight series of five rapid-fire shots each.


