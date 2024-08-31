Silver champ Manish is sorry for losing gold

Manish, who comes from a family of shooters and is a Khel Ratna awardee, had qualified for the final in fifth place

Tokyo Games gold medallist shooter Manish Narwal displayed pluck and courage in ample measure before settling for a silver medal in the men’s 10m air pistol (SH1) final at the Paralympic Games on Friday.

The 22-year-old Manish, winner of 50m pistol gold in Tokyo three years ago, looked determined to do an encore in Paris, leapfrogging from No. 5 to the top of the heap. But just when the gold looked well within his grasp, Manish came up with a series of poor shots in the ‘9s’, which saw him drop to second place and finally settle for silver with a score of 234.9. Veteran South Korean marksman, 37-year-old Jo Jeongdu upped his game just when it mattered to clinch gold with a score of 237.4, missing the Paralympic Games record by mere decimals.

Manish, who comes from a family of shooters and is a Khel Ratna awardee, had qualified for the final in fifth place. He had shot a total of 565 to enter the eight-man final. The other Indian in the event, 17-year-old Rudransh Kahndelwal missed the final, finishing ninth (561). In SH1 class, athletes are able to hold their gun without difficulty and shoot from a standing or sitting position in a wheelchair or chair.\

Manish’s father Dilbag said on Friday that his son desperately wanted to win the 10m air pistol medal in Paris. “Yes, he did win the 50m pistol gold in Tokyo, but his aim was to win a medal in 10m air pistol as well. He topped the qualification in Tokyo, but unfortunately, finished seventh in the finals,” said Dilbag. “He called us a little while back and said he was sorry that he couldn’t bring the gold medal. But we told him, it’s a massive achievement after the Tokyo disappointment,” said Dilbag.

