The two-time Olympic medallist has written to the Sports Authority of India (SAI), seeking its approval to train under the Malaysian as part of the Sports Ministry’s Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS).

PV Sindhu

Listen to this article PV Sindhu wants Hafiz Hashim as coach x 00:00

Indian badminton superstar PV Sindhu is trying to hire the services of former All England Open champion Muhammad Hafiz Hashim of Malaysia in her pursuit for an Olympic gold at next year’s Paris Games.

The two-time Olympic medallist has written to the Sports Authority of India (SAI), seeking its approval to train under the Malaysian as part of the Sports Ministry’s Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS).

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Indonesia Open 2023: PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy advance to pre-quarterfinals, Treesa-Gayatri bow out

“I think SAI will approve her proposal. She is an elite player for India and is likely to be the only woman singles badminton player to qualify for Paris Olympics,” former national coach Vimal Kumar told PTI.

The proposal might come up in the next Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) meeting, where members of MOC could discuss key agenda points of India’s Olympic programme and proposals of TOPS athletes.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever