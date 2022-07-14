Singapore Open: Mithun, Ashmita post stunning victories; Sindhu, Prannoy win too

The World No. 77 Mithun, a product of the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy, will next take on Ireland’s Nhat Nguyen, while Ashmita faces China’s Han Yue

Mithun Manjunath and Ashmita Chaliha

Indian shuttlers Mithun Manjunath and Ashmita Chaliha notched up stunning wins over their illustrious rivals to hog the limelight on the second day of the Singapore Open Super 500 tournament here on Wednesday.

While Mithun recorded a 21-17, 15-21, 21-18 win over compatriot and World championships silver medallist Kidambi Srikanth in men’s singles, Ashmita shocked Thailand’s World No.12 Busanan Ongbamrungphan 21-16 21-11 in women’s singles.



Also Read: Tennis icon Boris Becker lands job of sports science teacher in prison

The World No. 77 Mithun, a product of the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy, will next take on Ireland’s Nhat Nguyen, while Ashmita faces China’s Han Yue. For two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and man-in-form HS Prannoy, it was also a good day in office as the two also progressed to the second round with facile wins.

Sindhu looked in complete control as she prevailed 21-15, 21-11 over Belgium World No.36 Lianne Tan to set up a clash with Vietnam’s Thuy Linh Nguyen. Prannoy saw off Thailand’s Sitthikom Thammasin 21-13, 21-16 and will next meet third seeded Chou Tien Chen.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever