Singer KK's demise: Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag, Sunil Chhetri and others pay tribute

IPL franchises Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals, sports commentator Harsha Bhogle also paid homage

Popular Krishnakumar Kunnath better known as KK passed away in Kolkata on May 31 after performing at a concert. Following his demise, prominent sports personalities paid heartfelt tributes.

KK reportedly died shortly after performing at an in Nazrul Manch area in Kolkata. After his performance, KK was headed to the hotel when he felt sick. He was rushed to the CMRI Hospital, where he was declared dead.

The sporting fraternity took to Twitter to express their sadness. Cricketers like Virat Kohli, Wasim Jaffer, Yuvraj Singh, Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman and Sanjay Manjrekar mourned the sudden demise of KK.

Kohli wrote on Twitter, "Lost a magnificent singer of our times and so suddenly."

Sehwag wrote, "Tragic to hear about the passing away of KK after falling ill while performing in Kolkata. Another reminder of how fragile life is. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti."

Former Indian opener and domestic cricket giant Wasim Jaffer also expressed his grief over the singer's demise. Heartbreaking to know that KK is no more. Thoughts and prayers with his family and friends," he tweeted.

"Hum Rahe Ya Na Rahe Kal

Kal Yaad Aayenge Yeh Pal" ð

Legendary Indian spinner Anil Kumble expressed his condolences and tweeted, "Deeply saddened by the passing of KK. Condolences to his family and friends.

Laxman while sharing a photo of a performance of KK wrote, "Saddened by the untimely demise of a wonderful Singer, KK. He will live on through his music. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti."

Saddened by the untimely demise of a wonderful Singer, KK. He will live on through his music.

Manjrekar wrote, "Absolutely saddened by the passing away of KK."

Absolutely saddened by the passing away of KK. What a lovely singer he was!

Sang every composition optimally, which made us hum his songs long after hearing them.

Aankhon mein teri ajab si ajab si adaa hai.. ð

Former Indian all-rounder, Yuvraj Singh also took to social media to mourn the demise of KK.

Sports commentator Harsha Bhogle wrote, "Can't believe we have lost KK! Such happy memories of his fabulous performances and time spent together in Istanbul. Such a cool, chilled out person."

Footballer Sunil Chhetri wrote, "No conversation about growing up, and the 90s, is ever complete without KK and his songs."

No conversation about growing up, and the 90s, is ever complete without KK and his songs.

Every one of them has a specific memory or a time in our lives, associated with it.

IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders also took to the microblogging site Twitter and wrote, "Shocking news coming in from Kolkata. Rest In Peace KK."

“ðð¶ð®, ð³ð¢ð©ð¦ ðºð¢ ð¯ð¢ ð³ð¢ð©ð¦ ðºð¢ð¢ð¥ ð¢ð¢ðºð¦ð¯ð¨ð¦ ðºð¦ ð±ð¢ð­…”



IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals also paid their heartfelt condolences.