Sinner, Berrettini take Italy into final

Updated on: 25 November,2024 08:06 AM IST  |  Malaga
AFP |

Top

Italy's Jannik Sinner returns a shot to Netherlands' Tallon Griekspoor during their final singles match between Italy and Netherlands at the Davis Cup Finals at the Palacio de Deportes Jose Maria Martin Carpena arena in Malaga, southern Spain. Pic/AFP

Top-ranked Jannik Sinner and Matteo Berrettini won matches in front of a supportive crowd to lift defending champions Italy past Australia 2-0 and back into the Davis Cup final.


Sinner extended his tour-level winning streak to 24 singles sets in a row by beating No. 9 Alex de Minaur 6-3, 6-4 after Berrettini came back to defeat Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-7 (6), 6-3, 7-5.


“If we don’t win [the final], it’s still an amazing achievement [to be] playing [in a] final again. We have shown that it was not lucky last year,” Sinner said, inner improved to 9-0 against Di Minaur.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

davis cup tennis news sports sports news Sports Update

