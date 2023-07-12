Slam pride! 'Number 23' imprinted on Novak Djokovic’s shoes

“Well, obviously if it happens in less than a week’s time that I reach the 24, then we’ll have to use the 24, I guess,” Djokovic said

Number 23 on Novak Djokovic’s shoes. Pics/Getty Images, AFP

Novak Djokovic’s white tennis shoes with the green “23” printed on the heel might have to be replaced soon. The seven-time Wimbledon champion has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles, and he could add to that total on Sunday if he wins three more matches at the All England Club.

“Well, obviously if it happens in less than a week’s time that I reach the 24, then we’ll have to use the 24, I guess,” Djokovic said. “It’s not going to be a big problem to do that.” Djokovic reached the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the 14th time Monday, beating Hubert Hurkacz 7-6 (6), 7-6 (6), 5-7, 6-4 in a match that started Sunday on Centre Court. He will next face Andrey Rublev for a spot in the semi-finals.

Djokovic won his men’s record 23rd major title last month at the French Open, only a few months after winning the Australian Open. “I think it’s cool,” he said. “It’s nice to mark the achievement, historic achievement, in this way.” Djokovic has surpassed both Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal and is even with Serena Williams with 23 major titles. If he wins the title on Sunday, he would equal the overall record of Margaret Court.

Meanwhile, Djokovic is a bit tired of not getting on Centre Court at Wimbledon until nearly 9 pm. The waiting. The uncertainty. The rushing to try to finish matches by the 11 pm local curfew or the annoyance at having to stop midway through a contest and wait until the following day to resume. He offered a solution: Start play in the All England Club’s main stadium earlier than 1:30 pm. Maybe at noon, say.

