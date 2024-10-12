Spanish Eyes shapes as best bet

The Excellent Art - Irish Bailey three-year-old filly is expected to win the Bawaji Plate for Class III horses over the trip of seven furlongs from Mother's Grace and Rambler.

First race at 2 pm.

Selections:

Highlander Plate (Class II; 1000m)

Portofino Bay 1, Dexa 2.

Sir Sultan Chinoy Trophy - Div II (Class IV; 1600m)

Amadeo 1, Marcus 2, Picasso 3.

NK Pudumjee Trophy (For 3y Maidens; 1000m)

Dazzling Duchess 1, Scaramouche 2, Esconido 3.

Bawaji Plate (Class III; 1400m)

Spanish Eyes 1, Mother's Grace 2, Rambler 3.

Sir Sultan Chinoy Trophy - Div I (Class IV; 1600m)

Chagall 1, Pride's Prince 2, Star Gallery 3.

K Raghunath Plate (For 5y&o, Class V; 1200m)

Red Dust 1, Demetrius 2, Precioso 3.

Suresh Mahindra Trophy (Class I; 3200m)

Magneto 1, Ramiel 2.

Recommendations

Best bet: Spanish Eyes (4-4)

Upsets: Endurance (5-4) & Spirit Bay (6-3)

Today's pools

Super jackpot pool: 1,2,3,4,5,6

Jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6

Treble pool: 4,5,6

Tanala pool: 2,3,4,5,6