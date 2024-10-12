Breaking News
IAF’s historic landing at Navi Mumbai airport
Mid-Day impact: Party over for illegal hub in Kandivli
Maharashtra assembly elections: BJP neta wants party to claim Jogeshwari seat from Shinde Sena
Teething troubles persist for Mumbai Metro Line 3
Mid-Day Impact: Cops nail kingpin of dating app scam
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Spanish Eyes shapes as best bet

Spanish Eyes shapes as best bet

Updated on: 12 October,2024 08:58 AM IST  |  Pune
Prakash Gosavi | sports@mid-day.com

Top

The Excellent Art - Irish Bailey three-year-old filly is expected to win the Bawaji Plate for Class III horses over the trip of seven furlongs from Mother's Grace and Rambler.

Spanish Eyes shapes as best bet

Representation pic

Listen to this article
Spanish Eyes shapes as best bet
x
00:00

The Dallas Todywalla-trained Spanish Eyes, to be ridden by A Sandesh, attracts as the best betting proposition of the Saturday afternoon at the Pune racetrack. The Excellent Art - Irish Bailey three-year-old filly is expected to win the Bawaji Plate for Class III horses over the trip of seven furlongs from Mother's Grace and Rambler.


First race at 2 pm.


Selections:


Highlander Plate (Class II; 1000m)
Portofino Bay 1, Dexa 2.

Sir Sultan Chinoy Trophy - Div II (Class IV; 1600m)
Amadeo 1, Marcus 2, Picasso 3.

NK Pudumjee Trophy (For 3y Maidens; 1000m)
Dazzling Duchess 1, Scaramouche 2, Esconido 3.

Bawaji Plate (Class III; 1400m)
Spanish Eyes 1, Mother's Grace 2, Rambler 3.

Also Read: Juliette posts imperious win in feature event

Sir Sultan Chinoy Trophy - Div I (Class IV; 1600m)
Chagall 1, Pride's Prince 2, Star Gallery 3.

K Raghunath Plate (For 5y&o, Class V; 1200m)
Red Dust 1, Demetrius 2, Precioso 3.

Suresh Mahindra Trophy (Class I; 3200m)
Magneto 1, Ramiel 2.

Recommendations 
Best bet: Spanish Eyes (4-4)
Upsets: Endurance (5-4) & Spirit Bay (6-3)

Today's pools
Super jackpot pool: 1,2,3,4,5,6
Jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6
Treble pool: 4,5,6
Tanala pool: 2,3,4,5,6

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

royal western india turf club sports news pune

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK