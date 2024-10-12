Spanish Eyes shapes as best bet

The Excellent Art - Irish Bailey three-year-old filly is expected to win the Bawaji Plate for Class III horses over the trip of seven furlongs from Mother's Grace and Rambler.
The Dallas Todywalla-trained Spanish Eyes, to be ridden by A Sandesh, attracts as the best betting proposition of the Saturday afternoon at the Pune racetrack. The Excellent Art - Irish Bailey three-year-old filly is expected to win the Bawaji Plate for Class III horses over the trip of seven furlongs from Mother's Grace and Rambler.
First race at 2 pm.
Selections:
Highlander Plate (Class II; 1000m)
Portofino Bay 1, Dexa 2.
Sir Sultan Chinoy Trophy - Div II (Class IV; 1600m)
Amadeo 1, Marcus 2, Picasso 3.
NK Pudumjee Trophy (For 3y Maidens; 1000m)
Dazzling Duchess 1, Scaramouche 2, Esconido 3.
Bawaji Plate (Class III; 1400m)
Spanish Eyes 1, Mother's Grace 2, Rambler 3.
Sir Sultan Chinoy Trophy - Div I (Class IV; 1600m)
Chagall 1, Pride's Prince 2, Star Gallery 3.
K Raghunath Plate (For 5y&o, Class V; 1200m)
Red Dust 1, Demetrius 2, Precioso 3.
Suresh Mahindra Trophy (Class I; 3200m)
Magneto 1, Ramiel 2.
Recommendations
Best bet: Spanish Eyes (4-4)
Upsets: Endurance (5-4) & Spirit Bay (6-3)
Today's pools
Super jackpot pool: 1,2,3,4,5,6
Jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6
Treble pool: 4,5,6
Tanala pool: 2,3,4,5,6