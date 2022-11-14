Sprint winner George Russell: I wasn’t expecting that much pace

Driving with aplomb and confidence, the 24-year-old Briton shrugged off his spin in the rain in Friday’s qualifying session to attack from the start, passing Red Bull’s two-time champion Max Verstappen on lap 15 to grab the lead

George Russell

A delighted George Russell won Saturday’s breathless sprint race at the Brazilian Grand Prix to register his first Formula One race win and set up a thrilling Mercedes v Red Bull showdown in Sunday’s full distance contest.

Driving with aplomb and confidence, the 24-year-old Briton shrugged off his spin in the rain in Friday’s qualifying session to attack from the start, passing Red Bull’s two-time champion Max Verstappen on lap 15 to grab the lead.

Four seconds clear of Sainz

He then took control to come home four seconds clear of Carlos Sainz of Ferrari with Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton third and Verstappen, the only driver on medium tyres, fourth and Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez fifth.

As Sainz is set to take a five-place grid penalty for taking a new engine, Mercedes will lock out the front row of the grid on Sunday—if an investigation into a possible starting procedure infringement by Hamilton is not penalised.

‘It was incredible’

“It was incredible. I wasn’t expecting to have that much pace, but I think it goes to show the hard work everyone is putting in and the progress we have made in these last few races. The car has been feeling so great. Obviously, it’s difficult to know how Max would have got on it he had been on the soft tyres—instead of mediums—but nevertheless it’s a great feeling, said Russell.

“It’s crazy to think we are both starting from the front row. Lewis did a great job after starting P8.”

