Breaking News
Mumbai: ‘Enforce 2016 Hawkers Policy’, demands union
Maharashtra: Ratnagiri to get India’s first maritime university spread across 50 acres of land
Maharashtra: Panchavati Express’s coaches detach in Kasara
Mumbai: BMC might trim water supply to shops, offices
Thane: Five kids rescued from Mumbra hill in late-night rescue op
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Squash Abhay Singh in line for 2 gold medals

Squash: Abhay Singh in line for 2 gold medals

Updated on: 07 July,2024 08:09 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

Abhay and Velavan Senthilkumar, the top seeds, stormed into the men’s doubles title round with a commanding 11-9, 11-2 win over the Japanese pair of Tomotaka Endo and Naoki Hayashi in 23 minutes

Squash: Abhay Singh in line for 2 gold medals

Abhay Singh

Listen to this article
Squash: Abhay Singh in line for 2 gold medals
x
00:00

Asian Games medallist Abhay Singh entered the final of the men’s doubles and mixed competitions in the Asian Doubles Squash Championships in Johor, Malaysia on Saturday.


Also Read: Shooter Jitu Rai retires from the Army


Abhay and Velavan Senthilkumar, the top seeds, stormed into the men’s doubles title round with a commanding 11-9, 11-2 win over the Japanese pair of Tomotaka Endo and Naoki Hayashi in 23 minutes.


Later, Abhay and the experienced Joshna Chinappa, the third seeds, defeated the Hong Kong pair of Cheng Nga Ching and Lai Cheuk Nam Matthew 11-8, 11-10 in the mixed doubles semi-finals.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

squash sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK