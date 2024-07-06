Abhay and Velavan Senthilkumar, the top seeds, stormed into the men’s doubles title round with a commanding 11-9, 11-2 win over the Japanese pair of Tomotaka Endo and Naoki Hayashi in 23 minutes

Abhay Singh

Listen to this article Squash: Abhay Singh in line for 2 gold medals x 00:00

Asian Games medallist Abhay Singh entered the final of the men’s doubles and mixed competitions in the Asian Doubles Squash Championships in Johor, Malaysia on Saturday.

Also Read: Shooter Jitu Rai retires from the Army

ADVERTISEMENT

Abhay and Velavan Senthilkumar, the top seeds, stormed into the men’s doubles title round with a commanding 11-9, 11-2 win over the Japanese pair of Tomotaka Endo and Naoki Hayashi in 23 minutes.

Later, Abhay and the experienced Joshna Chinappa, the third seeds, defeated the Hong Kong pair of Cheng Nga Ching and Lai Cheuk Nam Matthew 11-8, 11-10 in the mixed doubles semi-finals.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever