Jitu Rai

Listen to this article Shooter Jitu Rai retires from the Army x 00:00

Asian Games gold-medallist marksman Jitu Rai has decided to retire from the Indian Army to train young athletes to become world-beaters. He was the only Indian shooter to win a gold at the 2014 Incheon Asian Games. It helped him rise up the ranks to become Honorary Captain in the Army.

