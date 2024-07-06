Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Shooter Jitu Rai retires from the Army

Updated on: 07 July,2024 08:07 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

He was the only Indian shooter to win a gold at the 2014 Incheon Asian Games. It helped him rise up the ranks to become Honorary Captain in the Army

Asian Games gold-medallist marksman Jitu Rai has decided to retire from the Indian Army to train young athletes to become world-beaters. He was the only Indian shooter to win a gold at the 2014 Incheon Asian Games. It helped him rise up the ranks to become Honorary Captain in the Army.


Also Read: D Gukesh, R Praggnanandhaa face defeats in Superbet Classic


