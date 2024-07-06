Shooter Jitu Rai retires from the Army

He was the only Indian shooter to win a gold at the 2014 Incheon Asian Games. It helped him rise up the ranks to become Honorary Captain in the Army
Jitu Rai
Asian Games gold-medallist marksman Jitu Rai has decided to retire from the Indian Army to train young athletes to become world-beaters. He was the only Indian shooter to win a gold at the 2014 Incheon Asian Games. It helped him rise up the ranks to become Honorary Captain in the Army.
