Squash World Cup 2023: India enter semifinals with 4-0 win over South Africa

Representational Image (Pic: iStock)

India continued their winning run at the ongoing Squash World Cup, defeating South Africa to solidify their position at the top of Pool B and storm into the semifinal.



India defeated South Africa 4-0, as per Olympics.com.



In the first match, Tanvi Khanna defeated Hayley Ward 7-4, 7-2, 3-7, 7-2. The match was largely one-sided as Tanvi lost only one game.



Saurav Ghosal defeated Dewald van Niekerk 7-6, 7-4, 7-1 in the second match, a largely one-sided affair that he won within three games. With this win, the scoreline went up 2-0 in favour of India.



In the third match of the tie, Joshna Chinappa defeated Lizelle Muller 7-4, 7-3, 3-7, 7-1 in yet another largely one-sided affair. India had an unassailable lead of 3-0 in the tie.



Lastly, Abhay Singh beat Jean-Pierre Brits by 7-4, 3-7, 7-6, 7-5. India won the tie 4-0.



With this win, India is at the top of the Pool B with 12 points. Japan is in second place with 10 points.



Chennai is currently hosting the Squash World Cup 2023. After a lengthy absence of 12 years, the team championship is back for its fourth iteration, which will run until June 17.

