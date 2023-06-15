Breaking News
Mumbai: This road will fly in the face of reason
Gargai Dam: Civic body throws tribals under the bus
Mumbai: First sewage tunnel to treat Mithi water completed
Mumbai: BMC wants builders to clean nullahs passing through their projects
Mira Road murder: Cops find shop accused got poison from
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Squash World Cup 2023 India enter semifinals with 4 0 win over South Africa

Squash World Cup 2023: India enter semifinals with 4-0 win over South Africa

Updated on: 15 June,2023 09:56 AM IST  |  Chennai
ANI |

Top

India continued their winning run at the ongoing Squash World Cup, defeating South Africa to solidify their position at the top of Pool B and storm into the semifinal

Squash World Cup 2023: India enter semifinals with 4-0 win over South Africa

Representational Image (Pic: iStock)

Listen to this article
Squash World Cup 2023: India enter semifinals with 4-0 win over South Africa
x
00:00

India continued their winning run at the ongoing Squash World Cup, defeating South Africa to solidify their position at the top of Pool B and storm into the semifinal.

India defeated South Africa 4-0, as per Olympics.com.

In the first match, Tanvi Khanna defeated Hayley Ward 7-4, 7-2, 3-7, 7-2. The match was largely one-sided as Tanvi lost only one game.

Saurav Ghosal defeated Dewald van Niekerk 7-6, 7-4, 7-1 in the second match, a largely one-sided affair that he won within three games. With this win, the scoreline went up 2-0 in favour of India.

In the third match of the tie, Joshna Chinappa defeated Lizelle Muller 7-4, 7-3, 3-7, 7-1 in yet another largely one-sided affair. India had an unassailable lead of 3-0 in the tie.

Lastly, Abhay Singh beat Jean-Pierre Brits by 7-4, 3-7, 7-6, 7-5. India won the tie 4-0.

With this win, India is at the top of the Pool B with 12 points. Japan is in second place with 10 points.

Chennai is currently hosting the Squash World Cup 2023. After a lengthy absence of 12 years, the team championship is back for its fourth iteration, which will run until June 17.


Also Read: Squash World Cup: Banking on Ghoshal-Chinappa, India eyes mixed team gold


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


squash joshna chinappa sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK