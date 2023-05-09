Breaking News
Saurav Ghosal goes down to World No. 1 Ellias at World Championships

Updated on: 09 May,2023 08:28 AM IST  |  Chicago
PTI |

Ghosal, who last reached the quarter-finals of the premier event four years ago, even had a couple of match balls before going down 11-9, 11-4, 6-11, 3-11, 10-12 in a marathon contest on Sunday night

Saurav Ghosal goes down to World No. 1 Ellias at World Championships

Saurav Ghosal. Pic/AFP

Saurav Ghosal goes down to World No. 1 Ellias at World Championships
India’s finest male squash player Saurav Ghosal lost a gruelling five-match battle against World No. 1 Diego Ellias in the pre-quarterfinals of the World Championship here.


Ghosal, who last reached the quarter-finals of the premier event four years ago, even had a couple of match balls before going down 11-9, 11-4, 6-11, 3-11, 10-12 in a marathon contest on Sunday night.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

