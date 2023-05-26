Sreeshankar wins gold, silver for Aldrin in men’s long jump

Sreeshankar, 24, had won the International Jumping Meeting here last year with an effort of 8.31m, registered his season-best jump of 8.18m to beat compatriot and national record holder Jeswin Aldrin, who claimed silver with an effort of 7.85m. Jalen Rucker of Australia won bronze for a 7.80m effort in the 12-man field

India’s Jeswin Aldrin (left) and Murali Sreeshankar in Greece

India’s Murali Sreeshankar successfully defended his title in the men’s long jump event at the International Jumping Meeting 2023, qualifying for the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou, China in September.

Sreeshankar, 24, had won the International Jumping Meeting here last year with an effort of 8.31m, registered his season-best jump of 8.18m to beat compatriot and national record holder Jeswin Aldrin, who claimed silver with an effort of 7.85m. Jalen Rucker of Australia won bronze for a 7.80m effort in the 12-man field.

The International Jumping Meeting at the Kallithea is a World Athletics Continental Tour bronze-label event. Sreeshankar, who bagged a silver in the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham last year, came up with his best jump came in his sixth and final attempt. His other jumps measured 7.94m, 8.17m, 8.11m, 8.04m and 8.01m.

