Star gymnast Biles misses floor gold

USA’s Simone Biles after competing in artistic gymnastics floor exercise yesterday. Pic/AFP

Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade beat Simone Biles to floor gold on the final day of the Olympic gymnastics competition on Monday, ending the US gymnastics great’s bid for a fourth title at the Paris Games.

Biles stepped out of bounds twice during her floor routine to take silver after earlier falling off the balance beam. US teammate Jordan Chiles took bronze.

The 27-year-old Biles’s acrobatic floor routine to Taylor Swift’s hit song “Ready for It” included two of the skills named after her. But a 0.6-point deduction proved costly as she scored 14.133, narrowly behind Andrade’s gold-winning score of 14.166.

