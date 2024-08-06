Breaking News
Maharashtra assembly elections: BJP sounds poll bugle
Mid-Day Impact | Mumbai: Machines descend on Juhu beach!
Mumbai: It’s curtains for a beloved Bandra market
Mumbai police expand use of section 112 for prostitution cases
Mumbai: NGO worker arrested for extortion using stolen phone videos
shot-button
Olympic 2024 Olympic 2024
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Star gymnast Biles misses floor gold

Star gymnast Biles misses floor gold

Updated on: 06 August,2024 07:12 AM IST  |  Paris
AFP |

Top

Biles stepped out of bounds twice during her floor routine to take silver after earlier falling off the balance beam. US teammate Jordan Chiles took bronze

Star gymnast Biles misses floor gold

USA’s Simone Biles after competing in artistic gymnastics floor exercise yesterday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Star gymnast Biles misses floor gold
x
00:00

Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade beat Simone Biles to floor gold on the final day of the Olympic gymnastics competition on Monday, ending the US gymnastics great’s bid for a fourth title at the Paris Games. 


Biles stepped out of bounds twice during her floor routine to take silver after earlier falling off the balance beam. US teammate Jordan Chiles took bronze. 



The 27-year-old Biles’s acrobatic floor routine to Taylor Swift’s hit song “Ready for It” included two of the skills named after her. But a 0.6-point deduction proved costly as she scored 14.133, narrowly behind Andrade’s gold-winning score of 14.166.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Paris Olympics 2024 Simone Biles Gymnastics sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK