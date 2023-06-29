Stefanos Tsitsipas crashes out of Mallorca Open ahead of Wimbledon

Breaking News
Updated on: 29 June,2023 09:34 AM IST  |  Barcelona
AFP |

Top

World number five Stefanos Tsitsipas crashed out of the Mallorca Open on Wednesday in his first match with a 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 loss to Yannick Hanfmann, a worrying result ahead of Wimbledon

Stefanos Tsitsipas (Pic: AFP)

World number five Stefanos Tsitsipas crashed out of the Mallorca Open on Wednesday in his first match with a 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 loss to Yannick Hanfmann, a worrying result ahead of Wimbledon.


Following another early exit on grass at the Halle Open last week the Greek was beaten convincingly by his German opponent, ranked 48th.


The Wimbledon main draw begins on July 3.


Strong on his serve, Hanfmann did not face a single break point in the first set and only lost one service game in the match.

The German sealed his win against the erratic top seed with a forehand down the line.

"A lot of things have to work to beat a top 10 player, I had a really good start," said Hanfmann.

"With the wind and the grass, having a match on the first day was really helpful."

Hanfmann faces Feliciano Lopez, in his final competition before retirement, in the quarter-finals after the Spaniard's 7-6 (8/6), 1-6, 6-3 defeat of Australia's Jordan Thompson.

Christopher Eubanks surprised Ben Shelton 6-7 (4/7), 6-4, 7-6 (7/2) in an all-American battle earlier on.

France's Arthur Rinderknech eased past his compatriot Constant Lestienne 6-3, 6-2 and will face Eubanks in the last eight.

Adrian Mannarino plays Corentin Moutet and Lloyd Harris meets Pavel Kotov in the other quarter-finals.

Also Read: Novak Djokovic loses Wimbledon top seed to Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek No. 1 in women's category

