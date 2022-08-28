Sumariwalla claims to be appointed IOA prez, secretary gen dismisses it

The factional feud in the Indian Olympic Association resurfaced on Saturday with vice president Adille Sumariwalla claiming he has been “appointed” its president by the executive council, only for secretary general Rajeev Mehta to term it “untenable” under IOA Constitution

The factional feud in the Indian Olympic Association resurfaced on Saturday with vice president Adille Sumariwalla claiming he has been “appointed” its president by the executive council, only for secretary general Rajeev Mehta to term it “untenable” under IOA Constitution.

In a letter to International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach and IOA members, Sumariwalla said he has been “co-opted to be the president of IOA by the majority of the members of the Executive Council...vide letters dated July 2022.”

“The erstwhile IOA president Narinder Dhruv Batra resigned from the post on 18.07.2022 due to personal reasons which led to a vacancy for the post. Thereafter, 18 executive members out of 31 in accordance with clause 11.1.5 of the IOA Constitution co-opted the undersigned to fill the vacancy,” he said in the letter.

