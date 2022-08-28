Teen judoka Chanambam rejoices in ‘incredible’ historic gold in World Championships

Breaking News
Updated on: 28 August,2022 07:51 AM IST  |  Sarajevo, (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Linthoi, all of 16, etched her name in the history books as she became the first Indian judoka to clinch the country’s first-ever gold across any age-group in the Cadet World Championships held in Sarajevo

Linthoi Chanambam


As a martial arts nation at the global level, India haven’t had a lot to write home about save a few medals at the Commonwealth level. But a look at 16-year-old Manipuri teenager Linthoi Chanambam does provide hope. Hope of a better future in the combat sport like martial arts.


Linthoi, all of 16, etched her name in the history books as she became the first Indian judoka to clinch the country’s first-ever gold across any age-group in the Cadet World Championships held in Sarajevo. 

The Manipuri judoka scripted history by defeating Brazilian Bianca Reis in the women’s 57kg category event. 


“I feel absolutely great. It is an incredible feeling. I feel like I did something from the bottom of my heart and here is the result,” a beaming Linthoi told during a virtual media interaction. “I started Judo from 2014 and I came to Inspired Institute of Sports [IIS] in Bellari in October, 2017. The last five years, with so much of support from everyone, my life has really changed,” she added.

Linthoi has already set sights to perform at the bigger events, including the Paris Olympic Games in 2024. 

“I will try my best to win a medal in Paris. But, if not in Paris, I am sure I can do it at the 2028 Olympics [in Los Angeles],” Linthoi signed off. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

