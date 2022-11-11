Sumit, Govind Kumar Sahani settle for bronze

Thailand Open champions lose in 75kg and 48kg Asian Elite Boxing Championships semi-finals in Jordan respectively; five Indian women pugilists in finals

India boxer Sumit and Govind Kumar Sahani

Thailand Open Champion duo of Sumit and Govind Kumar Sahani suffered defeats in their semi-final bouts to settle for bronze medals at the Asian Elite Boxing Championships in Amman, Jordan on Thursday.

Sumit (75kg) was involved in a tough matchup against the reigning Asian champion Jafarov Saidjamshid of Uzbekistan and in spite of his best efforts, failed to take control of the bout and suffered a 0:5 defeat by unanimous decision.

Strategy gone wrong

Govind (48kg) was up against Sanzhar Tashkenbay of Kazakhstan and started off his bout trying to block his opponent’s punches and attack with counterpunches but he could not sustain that strategy for long. His Kazakh opponent dominated the next two rounds and inflicted a 0:4 defeat on the boxer from Gorakhpur.

Five Indian women pugilists, including 2020 Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) and 2022 World Championships bronze medallist Parveen (63kg), will be fighting for gold in the final of the tournament on Friday.

Saweety faces Yerzhan

The other women boxers competing in the final will be Alfiya Pathan (81+kg), Saweety (81kg), and Minakshi (52kg). Saweety will face Gulsaya Yerzhan of Kazakhstan in the final. The finals of the men’s category will be held on Saturday.

