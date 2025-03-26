Breaking News
Sunil Kumar to battle for bronze at Asian C'ships

Updated on: 26 March,2025 07:52 AM IST  |  Amman (Jordan)
PTI

Top

Kumar, a silver medallist in 2019 who is looking to regain some of his old magic, lost to Iran’s Yasin Yazdi 1-3

Sunil Kumar to battle for bronze at Asian C’ships

Sunil Kumar. Pic/AFP

Sunil Kumar to battle for bronze at Asian C’ships
Indian wrestler Sunil Kumar will compete in the bronze medal match against China’s Jiaxin Huang after losing in the semi-finals of the 87kg Greco Roman bout in the Asian Championship, here on Tuesday.


Also Read: Zverev powers through, Swiatek into quarters


Kumar, a silver medallist in 2019 who is looking to regain some of his old magic, lost to Iran’s Yasin Yazdi 1-3.


