Sunil Kumar to battle for bronze at Asian C’ships

Sunil Kumar. Pic/AFP

Indian wrestler Sunil Kumar will compete in the bronze medal match against China’s Jiaxin Huang after losing in the semi-finals of the 87kg Greco Roman bout in the Asian Championship, here on Tuesday.

Kumar, a silver medallist in 2019 who is looking to regain some of his old magic, lost to Iran’s Yasin Yazdi 1-3.

