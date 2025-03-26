Zverev powers through, Swiatek into quarters

“Jordan made it difficult for me. He’s a quality player,” said Zverev. “When you’re in rhythm, he knows how to break it a little bit. So he did extremely well today. I’m happy with my level from 1-4 onwards,” he added

Alexander Zverev battles against Jordan Thompson at the Miami Open on Monday. Pic/AFP; (right) Iga Swiatek

Top seed Alexander Zverev recovered from a slow start to power into the fourth round of the Miami Open with a 7-5, 6-4 win against Australia’s Jordan Thompson at Hard Rock Stadium on Monday. The German was 4-1 down in the first set but won eight of the next nine games.

“Jordan made it difficult for me. He’s a quality player,” said Zverev. “When you’re in rhythm, he knows how to break it a little bit. So he did extremely well today. I’m happy with my level from 1-4 onwards,” he added.

Meanwhile, Australia’s Alex de Minaur put an end to Brazilian talent Joao Fonseca’s challenge at the Miami Open, outlasting the 18-year-old 5-7, 7-5, 6-3.

In the women’s singles, World No.2 Iga Swiatek of Poland grafted her way to a 7-6(5), 6-3 victory over World No.3 Elina Svitolina. Elsewhere, Japan’s Naomi Osaka was ousted by Italy’s Jasmine Paolini 6-3, 4-6, 4-6.

