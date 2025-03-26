Breaking News
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Zverev powers through, Swiatek into quarters

Updated on: 26 March,2025 07:50 AM IST  |  Miami
Agencies |

Top

“Jordan made it difficult for me. He’s a quality player,” said Zverev. “When you’re in rhythm, he knows how to break it a little bit. So he did extremely well today. I’m happy with my level from 1-4 onwards,” he added

Alexander Zverev battles against Jordan Thompson at the Miami Open on Monday. Pic/AFP; (right) Iga Swiatek

Top seed Alexander Zverev recovered from a slow start to power into the fourth round of the Miami Open with a 7-5, 6-4 win against Australia’s Jordan Thompson at Hard Rock Stadium on Monday. The German was 4-1 down in the first set but won eight of the next nine games. 


Also Read: World Athletics approves swab test for gender check


“Jordan made it difficult for me. He’s a quality player,” said Zverev. “When you’re in rhythm, he knows how to break it a little bit. So he did extremely well today. I’m happy with my level from 1-4 onwards,” he added. 


Meanwhile, Australia’s Alex de Minaur put an end to Brazilian talent Joao Fonseca’s challenge at the Miami Open, outlasting the 18-year-old 5-7, 7-5, 6-3.
In the women’s singles, World No.2 Iga Swiatek of Poland grafted her way to a 7-6(5), 6-3 victory over World No.3 Elina Svitolina. Elsewhere, Japan’s Naomi Osaka was ousted by Italy’s Jasmine Paolini 6-3, 4-6, 4-6. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

