World Athletics approves swab test for gender check

World Athletics approves swab test for gender check

Updated on: 26 March,2025 07:48 AM IST  |  Paris
PTI |

Sebastian Coe, the head of the international track and field federation, said the decision was a “really important” way of protecting the female category

World Athletics approves swab test for gender check

Sebastian Coe

World Athletics approves swab test for gender check
World Athletics said on Tuesday it had approved the introduction of a cheek swab test to determine if an athlete is biologically female. 


Sebastian Coe, the head of the international track and field federation, said the decision was a “really important” way of protecting the female category.


The decision was taken after wide consultation. “Overwhelmingly, the view is that this is the way to go,” he said.

