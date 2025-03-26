World Athletics approves swab test for gender check

Sebastian Coe, the head of the international track and field federation, said the decision was a “really important” way of protecting the female category

World Athletics said on Tuesday it had approved the introduction of a cheek swab test to determine if an athlete is biologically female.

Sebastian Coe, the head of the international track and field federation, said the decision was a “really important” way of protecting the female category.

The decision was taken after wide consultation. “Overwhelmingly, the view is that this is the way to go,” he said.

