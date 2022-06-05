Super Swiatek

World No.1 Iga storms to 6-1, 6-3 victory over American teenager Coco Gauff to claim her second French Open title

Iga Swiatek is ecstatic after winning the French Open on Saturday. Pic/Getty Images

Iga Swiatek cruised to her second French Open title by dominating teenager Coco Gauff in the final on Saturday, as the World No.1 claimed her 35th successive victory.

Polish star stormed to a 6-1, 6-3 win in only 68 minutes on Court Philippe Chatrier, equalling Venus Williams’ record for the longest winning run by a woman in the 21st century. Swiatek celebrated her sixth straight title this year in the players’ box with her friends and family.

“I told Coco ‘Don’t cry’ and that’s what I am doing. Congrats to Coco,” said an emotional Swiatek.

Coco Gauff wears a dejected look after her loss on Saturday. Pic/AFP

“You are doing an amazing job. At your age, I was on my first year on tour and I did not know what I was doing. You will find it, I am sure of that.” A disconsolate Gauff was left sitting on her seat in tears after a nervous performance, punctuated by 23 unforced errors and three double faults. The 18-year-old American came up short in her bid to become the youngest Grand Slam singles champion since Maria Sharapova won Wimbledon in 2004. “I want to congratulate Iga, what you’ve done on tour in these past couple of months has been amazing,” said Gauff, as the tears flowed again when she thanked her team.

“I hope we can play in more finals and maybe I can win one...I want to thank my team, I’m sorry I couldn’t get this one today.”

Swiatek, only the 10th woman to win multiple French Opens in the Open era, lost just one set in the tournament—against China’s Zheng Qinwen in the fourth round. She has now won all three of her career meetings with Gauff, who was playing in her first major final.

35

No. of consecutive victories for Iga Swiatek

