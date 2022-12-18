Breaking News
Mumbai: MVA protest morcha didn’t cause disruptions
Mumbai: MVA faced with BJP’s Maafi Maango Andolan
Samruddhi Mahamarg: Nagpur-Shirdi highway a success
Mumbai: Model booked for blackmailing SoBo woman with private videos taken on spy cam
MVA protest morcha: We will not tolerate insult of Maharashtra, says Uddhav Thackeray

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Supernatural for Betway Indian 2000 Guineas

Supernatural for Betway Indian 2000 Guineas

Updated on: 18 December,2022 08:06 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prakash Gosavi | sports@mid-day.com

Top

The Pesi Shroff-trained Supernatural and AM Jadhav-trained Mojito (who were both tricked by Son Of A Gun over a shorter trip last month) are the legitimate contenders for the top spot

Supernatural for Betway Indian 2000 Guineas

Representational image


The Betway Indian 2000 Guineas (Gr 1) will be the main attraction of Sunday's eight-race card at the Mahalaxmi racetrack. The Pesi Shroff-trained Supernatural and AM Jadhav-trained Mojito (who were both tricked by Son Of A Gun over a shorter trip last month) are the legitimate contenders for the top spot. Also in the fray are two last-outing winners on this track who have confirmed their good fitness levels: Ahead Of My Time & Coeur De Lion. 


To add further intrigue to the mix, the Bangalore-based trainer Ms Parvati Byramji has pitched in Ravishing Form. 



Also Read: King's Ransom wins 1000 Guineas


My vote goes to Supernatural.

First race at 1.30 pm.
Selections:

Cole Gold Trophy (For 5y&o, class V; 1000m)
Power Of Neath 1, Victoria Peak 2, Jet Typhoon 3.

Mulraj Goculdas Trophy (Class I; 1400m)
Flying Visit 1, Successor 2, Count Of Savoy 3.

Faiz Jasdanwalla Trophy - Div II (For 3y, maidens; 1200m)
Mysticism 1, Mighty Thunder 2, Hagibis 3.

Nawabzada Rashiduzzafar Khan Trophy (Class III; 2000m)
Wall Street 1, Wordsmith 2, Regal Command 3.

Gulamhusein Essaji Trophy (Class IV; 1600m)
King's Best 1, Mad Love 2, Galway Bay 3.

Betway Indian 2000 Guineas - Gr 1 (For 3y; 1600m)
Supernatural 1, Ravishing Form 2, Mojito 3.

Faiz Jasdanwalla Trophy - Div I (For 3y, maidens; 1200m)
Montgomery 1, House Of Lords 2, Milli 3.

Wild Eagle Trophy (For 4y&o, class V; 2000m)
Willy Wonka 1, Eleos 2, Zacapa 3.

Recommendations
Best bet: Wall Street (4-2)
Upsets: Ame (1-6),  Champagne Smile (3-6) & Sinner (5-2)

Today's pools
Super jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7,8
Jackpot pool: 4,5,6,7,8
Treble pool: I - 5,6,7; II - 6,7,8
Tanala pool: All races.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Mahalaxmi racetrack sports sports news mumbai mahalaxmi racecourse mahalaxmi

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK