Supernatural for Betway Indian 2000 Guineas

The Pesi Shroff-trained Supernatural and AM Jadhav-trained Mojito (who were both tricked by Son Of A Gun over a shorter trip last month) are the legitimate contenders for the top spot
The Betway Indian 2000 Guineas (Gr 1) will be the main attraction of Sunday's eight-race card at the Mahalaxmi racetrack. The Pesi Shroff-trained Supernatural and AM Jadhav-trained Mojito (who were both tricked by Son Of A Gun over a shorter trip last month) are the legitimate contenders for the top spot. Also in the fray are two last-outing winners on this track who have confirmed their good fitness levels: Ahead Of My Time & Coeur De Lion.
To add further intrigue to the mix, the Bangalore-based trainer Ms Parvati Byramji has pitched in Ravishing Form.
My vote goes to Supernatural.
First race at 1.30 pm.
Selections:
Cole Gold Trophy (For 5y&o, class V; 1000m)
Power Of Neath 1, Victoria Peak 2, Jet Typhoon 3.
Mulraj Goculdas Trophy (Class I; 1400m)
Flying Visit 1, Successor 2, Count Of Savoy 3.
Faiz Jasdanwalla Trophy - Div II (For 3y, maidens; 1200m)
Mysticism 1, Mighty Thunder 2, Hagibis 3.
Nawabzada Rashiduzzafar Khan Trophy (Class III; 2000m)
Wall Street 1, Wordsmith 2, Regal Command 3.
Gulamhusein Essaji Trophy (Class IV; 1600m)
King's Best 1, Mad Love 2, Galway Bay 3.
Betway Indian 2000 Guineas - Gr 1 (For 3y; 1600m)
Supernatural 1, Ravishing Form 2, Mojito 3.
Faiz Jasdanwalla Trophy - Div I (For 3y, maidens; 1200m)
Montgomery 1, House Of Lords 2, Milli 3.
Wild Eagle Trophy (For 4y&o, class V; 2000m)
Willy Wonka 1, Eleos 2, Zacapa 3.
Recommendations
Best bet: Wall Street (4-2)
Upsets: Ame (1-6), Champagne Smile (3-6) & Sinner (5-2)
Today's pools
Super jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7,8
Jackpot pool: 4,5,6,7,8
Treble pool: I - 5,6,7; II - 6,7,8
Tanala pool: All races.