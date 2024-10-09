‘Swapnil must get Rs 5 crore, plus flat’

Breaking News
Updated on: 09 October,2024 06:59 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

Paris Olympics bronze medallist shooter Kusale’s father disappointed with state’s R2 crore reward; seeks more cash and house for son

Swapnil Kusale. Pic/AFP

The father of Paris Olympics shooting bronze medallist Swapnil Kusale has expressed disappointment over the Maharashtra government paying Rs 2 crore prize money to his son, saying Haryana doles out much higher amount for its athletes.


Swapnil Kusale (29), who hails from Kolhapur, won a bronze medal in 50m rifle 3 positions event at the Paris Olympics in August.


His father Suresh Kusale on Monday said his son should get Rs 5 crore prize money and a flat near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune.


Also Read: Central Railway promotes Swapnil Kusale to Officer on Special Duty

Speaking to reporters in Kolhapur, Suresh Kusale claimed, “The Haryana government gives R5 crore to its each [Olympics medal winning] player [Haryana gives R6 crore to a gold medallist, Rs 4 crore to silver medallist, R2.5 crore to bronze winner]. As per a new policy announced by the Maharashtra government, an Olympic bronze medal-winner will get Rs 2 crore while a gold medallist will get Rs 5 crore and silver medallist will get Rs 3 crore.  Why does the state form such criteria when Swapnil is only the second individual Olympic medal-winner from Maharashtra in 72 years [after wrestler KD Jadhav in 1952]?” Suresh Kusale asked. “Is the amount kept low because Swapnil is from a humble background? Would the reward amount have remained the same had he been the son of a MLA or a minister?” he wondered.

“Swapnil should get Rs 5 crore as reward, a flat near Balewadi Sports Stadium so that he can easily commute for practice. And the 50-meter three-position rifle shooting arena should be named after Swapnil,” he said when asked for his demands.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

