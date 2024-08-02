Central Railway promotes Swapnil Kusale to Officer on Special Duty

Swapnil Kusale shot an aggregate of 451.4 in the eight-shooter final to finish third after being placed sixth at one stage. It took the country's overall tally to three, all bronze in shooting, at the Paris Olympics 2024

Swapnil Kusale (Pic: File Pic)

Indian shooter Swapnil Kusale kept his composure to stage a remarkable comeback and help the country claim its first-ever Olympic bronze in the 50m rifle 3 positions event at the Paris Olympics 2024.

The Indian shooter has been working for Central Railways since 2015. Following his achievements on the global stage, Centra Railway promote him to Officer on Special Duty in sports cell. "Central Railway honours it's Olympic medalist Mr Swapnil Kusale. In an apt recognition to his achievement in the Paris Olympics he has been promoted as Officer on Special Duty in sports cell. Best wishes for the new role, champion. 🥉💐" Taking to X:

Central Railway honours it's Olympic medalist Mr Swapnil Kusale. In an apt recognition to his achievement in the Paris Olympics he has been promoted as Officer on Special Duty in sports cell.

— Central Railway (@Central_Railway) August 1, 2024

He is from Kambalwadi village which is located near Kolhapur in Maharashtra. He has been featuring in international events since 2012 but the shooter has to wait 12 years years to make his Olympics debut.

Earlier, Swapnil Kusale said, "I don't follow anyone specific in the shooting world. Outside of that, I admire Dhoni for the person that he is. My sport requires me to be as calm and patient as he is on the field. I also relate to his story as I am a ticket collector like he was."

In the final stages of the competition, Kusale upped his game and joined Bhaker and Sarabjot in the list of medal winners in this edition of the Games.

The 28-year-old has been competing in international events since 2012 but he had to wait 12 years to make his Olympics debut at the Paris Games.