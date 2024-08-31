Breaking News
Mumbai Coastal Road to be partly shut for traffic from Aug 31 to Sept 2
Elderly man brutally beaten inside train on suspicion of carrying beef
Thane man arrested for kidnapping, sexually abusing 2-year-old neighbour
Vasai advocates to launch agitation on Sept 2 to demand new court building
Four Mumbai Police officials suspended for 'planting' drugs on man in Kalina
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Swaroop fails to make it

Swaroop fails to make it

Updated on: 01 September,2024 08:13 AM IST  |  Chateauroux
Agencies |

Top

Unhalkar was far from impressive in an 18-shooter field on Saturday, aggregating 613.4 points

Swaroop fails to make it

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
Swaroop fails to make it
x
00:00

Indian shooter Swaroop Unhalkar finished a dismal 14th in the men’s 10m air rifle standing (SH1) qualification round to miss the eight-player final by quite a distance here on Saturday.


Also Read: Indian rowers 3rd in repechage, in Final B



Unhalkar was far from impressive in an 18-shooter field on Saturday, aggregating 613.4 points.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Paralympics Paris Paralympics 2024 sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK