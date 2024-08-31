Swaroop fails to make it

Unhalkar was far from impressive in an 18-shooter field on Saturday, aggregating 613.4 points

Indian shooter Swaroop Unhalkar finished a dismal 14th in the men’s 10m air rifle standing (SH1) qualification round to miss the eight-player final by quite a distance here on Saturday.

Unhalkar was far from impressive in an 18-shooter field on Saturday, aggregating 613.4 points.

