Indian rowers 3rd in repechage, in Final B

Updated on: 01 September,2024 08:12 AM IST  |  Paris
PTI |

Top

The Indian duo will now be competing in Final B, which is for seventh to 12th spot. During the heat on Friday, the Indian pair had finished fifth with a timing of 8:06.84s

Indian rowers 3rd in repechage, in Final B

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Indian rowers Anita and Narayana Konganapalle managed a third-place finish in the mixed PR3 double sculls event at the Paris Paralympics here on Saturday.
The pair finished the race with a timing of 7:54.33s, behind Ukraine (7:29.24s) and Great Britain (7:20.53s).


The Indian duo will now be competing in Final B, which is for seventh to 12th spot. During the heat on Friday, the Indian pair had finished fifth with a timing of 8:06.84s.


Anita lost her leg in a road accident when she was 18 years old. She won the gold medal in the World Rowing Asian and Oceanian Paralympic Qualifiers earlier this year.

Paris Paralympics 2024 Paralympics sports sports news Sports Update

