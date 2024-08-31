Breaking News
Arshad, Jyoti miss out in track cycling events

Updated on: 01 September,2024 08:09 AM IST  |  Paris
Agencies |

Top

On Friday, he had also failed to progress in the men’s 3,000m pursuit C2 event, managing a bottom-place (ninth) finish in the qualifying round

Arshad, Jyoti miss out in track cycling events

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Indian cyclists Arshad Shaik and Jyoti Gaderiya failed to make an impact in their respective track cycling events as they crashed out in the qualification round in the Paris Paralympics on Saturday.


In the qualifying stage of the men’s 1,000m time trial C1-3, Shaik managed a disappointing bottom-place (17th) finish with a timing of 1:21.416, failing to make it to the final round.



On Friday, he had also failed to progress in the men’s 3,000m pursuit C2 event, managing a bottom-place (ninth) finish in the qualifying round.

Jyoti too finished at the bottom (11th place) in the women’s 500m time trial C1-3 qualifying event, with a timing of 49.233.

Paris Paralympics 2024 sports sports news Sports Update

