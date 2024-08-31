Archer Sarita storms to quarter-finals

The ninth seeded Sarita, who won a team silver medal at the Asian Para Games last year, dropped just one point to take a four-point lead in the first end

Indian archer Sarita Kumari put up a commanding show to down Italy’s Eleonora Sarti 141-135 in a one-sided affair and storm into the quarter-finals of the compound women’s open category at the Paralympics here on Saturday.

The ninth seeded Sarita, who won a team silver medal at the Asian Para Games last year, dropped just one point to take a four-point lead in the first end.

There was no looking back as she stretched the lead to five points in the second end where she shot one X (closer to the centre).

Her higher-ranked Italian rival pulled off two 10s and took the third end, but Sarita remained in control and sealed the issue with two solid ends.

Sarita earlier knocked out Nur Jannaton Abdul Jalil of Malaysia 138-124 in her first round clash.

