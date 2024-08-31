Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Norris takes pole for Italian GP

Updated on: 01 September,2024 08:05 AM IST  |  Monza (Italy)
AFP |

A dominating display from Norris and Piastri is great news for McLaren who are only 30 points behind Red Bull in the constructors’ championship

Lando Norris. Pic/AFP

Lando Norris took pole position for the Italian Grand Prix on Saturday as the McLaren driver gave himself a great chance to further cut Max Verstappen’s Formula One championship lead. 


Trailing by 70 points in the drivers’ standings, Norris clocked one minute, 19.327 seconds in a one-two with teammate Oscar Piastri, as Red Bull’s Verstappen finished nearly seven tenths of a second behind in seventh. 



Briton Norris claimed his fourth pole of the season in a car which looks capable of a similar result as at last weekend’s Dutch GP, when he romped home to victory nearly 23 seconds ahead of the three-time champion Verstappen. 

A dominating display from Norris and Piastri is great news for McLaren who are only 30 points behind Red Bull in the constructors’ championship.

