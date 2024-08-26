Breaking News
Dutch GP: Norris pips home favourite Verstappen to victory

Updated on: 26 August,2024 07:51 AM IST  |  The Netherlands
AFP |

Despite raucous encouragement from a packed Zandvoort circuit, Verstappen could not extract enough from his Red Bull to compete with a recently upgraded McLaren.

McLaren’s Lando Norris with his trophy. Pic/Getty Images

McLaren’s Lando Norris stormed to victory at the Dutch Grand Prix Sunday, a superb drive consigning home favourite Max Verstappen to his first-ever loss in front of his “Orange Army” fans.


Also Read: I was confident Treat would win: Trainer Sait



The British driver claimed his second career chequered flag after winning in Miami in May, closing Verstappen’s lead over him in the world championship to 70 points, with the Dutchman coming second. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc completed the podium at Zandvoort. 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

