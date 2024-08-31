Tebogo scorches to Rome Diamond League 100m win

Home favourite Marcell Jacobs, who won a shock gold in the Tokyo Games in 2021, finished last in 10.20sec

Letsile Tebogo. Pic/AFP

Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo outstripped Christian Coleman to win the 100m in impressive style at the Diamond League meeting in Rome on Friday.

Tebogo, the newly-crowned Olympic 200m champion, clocked 9.87 seconds for victory, the 21-year-old having eased up and looked over at his rivals well before the finish line. “This was one of my best 100m races,” the Botswanan said. “Today I had a great start and it made me think ‘Why did I not have one like this in the Olympic final?’ ”

Coleman, who failed to make the US team for the Paris Games, came in second in 9.92sec, with Paris bronze medallist Fred Kerley in third (9.95). Home favourite Marcell Jacobs, who won a shock gold in the Tokyo Games in 2021, finished last in 10.20sec.

