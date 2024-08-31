Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Tebogo scorches to Rome Diamond League 100m win

Updated on: 01 September,2024 08:03 AM IST  |  Rome
AFP |

Top

Home favourite Marcell Jacobs, who won a shock gold in the Tokyo Games in 2021, finished last in 10.20sec

Letsile Tebogo. Pic/AFP

Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo outstripped Christian Coleman to win the 100m in impressive style at the Diamond League meeting in Rome on Friday. 


Also Read: Mercedes pick rookie Antonelli to replace Lewis



Tebogo, the newly-crowned Olympic 200m champion, clocked 9.87 seconds for victory, the 21-year-old having eased up and looked over at his rivals well before the finish line. “This was one of my best 100m races,” the Botswanan said. “Today I had a great start and it made me think ‘Why did I not have one like this in the Olympic final?’ ” 


Coleman, who failed to make the US team for the Paris Games, came in second in 9.92sec, with Paris bronze medallist Fred Kerley in third (9.95). Home favourite Marcell Jacobs, who won a shock gold in the Tokyo Games in 2021, finished last in 10.20sec. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

