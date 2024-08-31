Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Manu finishes 6th in shot put F37 event

Updated on: 01 September,2024 08:10 AM IST  |  Paris
PTI |

Marufkhujaev Kudratillokhon (16.37m) of Uzbekistan won the gold while Ben Moslah Ahmed (15.40m) of Tunisia and Yuldashev Tolibboy (15.24m), also of Uzbekistan, took the silver and bronze respectively

Manu

India’s Manu finished sixth in men’s F37 shot put event with a throw of 13.86m on Friday. Manu’s best effort of the day came from his fourth attempt.


Also Read: Arshad, Jyoti miss out in track cycling events



Marufkhujaev Kudratillokhon (16.37m) of Uzbekistan won the gold while Ben Moslah Ahmed (15.40m) of Tunisia and Yuldashev Tolibboy (15.24m), also of Uzbekistan, took the silver and bronze respectively.


The 25-year-old Manu had won a shot put F37 bronze medal in last year’s Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China. F37 is for field athletes with a moderately affected coordination and movement down one side.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

