Swimmer Nataraj qualifies for 50m backstroke semis

Nataraj clocked 25.52 seconds to qualify for his second consecutive semi-finals of the Games. He had also made the 100m backstroke Last 16.

Srihari Nataraj competes in the 50m backstroke heats yesterday. PIC/AP; PTI

Ace Indian swimmer Srihari Nataraj qualified for the semi-finals of men’s 50m backstroke event here on Sunday.

The seasoned Sajan Prakash, on the other hand, finished as the first reserve for the 200m butterfly event.



Nataraj, 21, emerged as the second fastest swimmer in his heat and eighth fastest overall. His timing was 0.57s behind Pieter Coetze of South Africa, who topped the qualifiers.

He has a personal best of 24.40s in men’s 50m backstroke, having achieved it at 15th FINA World Swimming Championships last year in UAE.

Nataraj had finished seventh in the men’s 100m backstroke final on Saturday night.

