Swiss cyclist Maeder dies after fall into ravine

But the next day, “Gino lost his battle to recover from the serious injuries he sustained”, Bahrain-Victorious said in a statement

Swiss rider Gino Maeder died on Friday from the injuries he sustained when he plunged into a ravine during the Tour of Switzerland.

The 26-year-old Bahrain Victorious rider fell during a high-speed descent on the fifth stage between Fiesch and La Punt on Thursday, after an exhausting day marked by three ascents over 2,000 metres altitude.

He had been found “lifeless in the water” of a ravine below the road, “immediately resuscitated then transported to the hospital in Chur by air,” organisers said. But the next day, “Gino lost his battle to recover from the serious injuries he sustained”, Bahrain-Victorious said in a statement.

