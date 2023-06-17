Breaking News
Swiss cyclist Maeder dies after fall into ravine

Updated on: 17 June,2023 09:11 AM IST  |  Lausanne
AFP

But the next day, “Gino lost his battle to recover from the serious injuries he sustained”, Bahrain-Victorious said in a statement

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Swiss rider Gino Maeder died on Friday from the injuries he sustained when he plunged into a ravine during the Tour of Switzerland.


The 26-year-old Bahrain Victorious rider fell during a high-speed descent on the fifth stage between Fiesch and La Punt on Thursday, after an exhausting day marked by three ascents over 2,000 metres altitude. 


Also Read: India, Oz honour victims of train crash


He had been found “lifeless in the water” of a ravine below the road, “immediately resuscitated then transported to the hospital in Chur by air,” organisers said. But the next day, “Gino lost his battle to recover from the serious injuries he sustained”, Bahrain-Victorious said in a statement.

