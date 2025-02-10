Switzerland’s Jil has her fill at Mumbai WTA singles final

The former World No. 21 was in complete control and added another accolade to her name.

Jil Teichmann with the trophy

Swiss Jil Teichmann beat Thailand’s Mananchaya Sawangkaew 6-3, 6-4 to claim the L&T Mumbai Open 2025 WTA 125 series singles title at the Cricket Club of India courts in Mumbai on Sunday.

The former World No. 21 was in complete control and added another accolade to her name.

In the doubles final, Amina Anshba and Elena Pridankina of Russia defeated Prarthana Thombare of India and Dutch Arianne Hartono in a thrilling match to emerge victorious with a 7-6(4), 2-6, 10-7 scoreline.

