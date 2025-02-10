Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Switzerlands Jil has her fill at Mumbai WTA singles final

Switzerland’s Jil has her fill at Mumbai WTA singles final

Updated on: 10 February,2025 08:07 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

The former World No. 21 was in complete control and added another accolade to her name. 

Switzerland’s Jil has her fill at Mumbai WTA singles final

Jil Teichmann with the trophy

Switzerland’s Jil has her fill at Mumbai WTA singles final
Swiss Jil Teichmann beat Thailand’s Mananchaya Sawangkaew 6-3, 6-4 to claim the L&T Mumbai Open 2025 WTA 125 series singles title at the Cricket Club of India courts in Mumbai on Sunday.


The former World No. 21 was in complete control and added another accolade to her name. 


In the doubles final, Amina Anshba and Elena Pridankina of Russia defeated Prarthana Thombare of India and Dutch Arianne Hartono in a thrilling match to emerge victorious with a 7-6(4), 2-6, 10-7 scoreline.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

thailand cricket club of india sports news tennis news

