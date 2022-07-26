Sydney McLaughlin helps US win women’s 4x400m gold

The US victory also assured Allyson Felix of a record 20th world championship medal

Gold medallists Talitha Diggs (extreme left), Abby Steiner, Britton Wilson and Sydney McLaughlin of Team USA. Pic/Getty Images

Sydney McLaughlin anchored the United States to gold in the women’s 4x400m relay at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon on Sunday.

McLaughlin, who produced an electrifying world record-breaking display to win the 400m hurdles on Friday, stormed home on the final leg as the US quartet won in 3min 17.79sec. Jamaica won silver in 3:20.74 while Britain took bronze in 3:22.64.

Also Read: World Athletics Championships 2022: Record-breaking pole vaulter Armand Duplantis soars

The US victory also assured Allyson Felix of a record 20th world championship medal. Felix did not race in the final but took part in the heats on Saturday.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever