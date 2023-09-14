Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Tanisha Ashwini enter Hong Kong pre quarters

Tanisha-Ashwini enter Hong Kong pre-quarters

Updated on: 14 September,2023 08:04 AM IST  |  Kowloon (Hong Kong)
PTI |

Tanisha and Ashwini beat Chinese Taipei’s Lee Chia Hsin and Teng Chun Hsun 21-19, 21-19.  Asian Games bound Lakshya Sen, however, withdrew from the tournament due to slight strain in his back

Ashwini Ponnappa. Pic/mid-day archives

Indian women doubles pair of Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa progressed to the pre-quarterfinals of the Hong Kong Open Super 500 tournament on Wednesday.


Tanisha and Ashwini beat Chinese Taipei’s Lee Chia Hsin and Teng Chun Hsun 21-19, 21-19.  Asian Games bound Lakshya Sen, however, withdrew from the tournament due to slight strain in his back.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

ashwini ponnappa Lakshya Sen badminton sports news Sports Update

