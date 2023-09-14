Tanisha-Ashwini enter Hong Kong pre-quarters

Tanisha and Ashwini beat Chinese Taipei’s Lee Chia Hsin and Teng Chun Hsun 21-19, 21-19. Asian Games bound Lakshya Sen, however, withdrew from the tournament due to slight strain in his back

Ashwini Ponnappa. Pic/mid-day archives

Indian women doubles pair of Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa progressed to the pre-quarterfinals of the Hong Kong Open Super 500 tournament on Wednesday.

Tanisha and Ashwini beat Chinese Taipei’s Lee Chia Hsin and Teng Chun Hsun 21-19, 21-19. Asian Games bound Lakshya Sen, however, withdrew from the tournament due to slight strain in his back.

