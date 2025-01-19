Breaking News
TATA Mumbai Marathon 2025 LIVE updates: Elite athlete winners announced

Updated on: 19 January,2025 09:53 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Follow TATA Mumbai Marathon 2025 LIVE updates here

(Pic: Sujay Shivalkar)

The TATA Mumbai Marathon 2025 has begun! A huge number of runners showed up at the CSMT.


TATA Mumbai Marathon 2025 LIVE updates:


9:50 AM: Winners of Elite run with Mo Farah


9:40 AM: Anish Thapa among first three Indian runners to finish Elite race at TATA Mumbai Marathon 2025

9:28 AM: TATA Mumbai Marathon 2025 event ambassador Mo Farah, legendary Somali-British runner, at the marathon

9:15 AM: Despite doctors predicting he would be bedridden for life, Angad Singh Duggal has made it to the event

9:06 AM: "I’m 55 years old. I participate in most of the marathons. I will also to Bangalore for full marathon. I am very active in participating in marathons across the country and I love it," says Harjeet Singh from Chandigarh.

8:18 AM: Around 25,000 participants are taking part in the dream run

8:00 AM: A group of bike riders is present at the event, adding energy and enthusiasm to the atmosphere

7:58 AM: Chhagan Bhujbal and Amruta Fadnavis are present at the event, adding to its significance

7:35 AM: A band performance by the 15th Battalion of the Assam Regiment's Military Pipe Band is adding to the marathon's vibrant atmosphere

7:36 AM: Athletes with special abilities are also participating in the marathon, showcasing incredible determination

7:33 AM: The event is being broadcast live on Sony

6:53 AM: Half marathon winners announced!

6:40 AM: Cyclists are also making their presence felt at the marathon.

6:25 AM: Three bikes with a camera set up went ahead to cover the TATA Mumbai Marathon 2025.

6:20 AM: The marathon kicked off with enthusiastic slogans and chants of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and 'Ganpati Bappa Morya.'

6:16 AM: The first race has seen an impressive turnout of 13,000 participants, with some proudly carrying the Indian flag.

4:51 AM: Marathon participants at CSMT

TATA Mumbai Marathon 2025 Schedule:

Marathon Amateurs - 05:00 am from CSMT
Half Marathon & Police Cup - 05:00 am from Mahim Reti Bundar
10K Run - 06:00 am from CSMT
Marathon Elite Race - 07:20 am from CSMT
Champions with Disability Run - 07:22 am from CSMT
Senior Citizens’ Run - 07:35 am from CSMT
Dream Run - 08:15 am from CSMT

