Follow TATA Mumbai Marathon 2025 LIVE updates here
(Pic: Sujay Shivalkar)
The TATA Mumbai Marathon 2025 has begun! A huge number of runners showed up at the CSMT.
TATA Mumbai Marathon 2025 LIVE updates:
9:50 AM: Winners of Elite run with Mo Farah
9:40 AM: Anish Thapa among first three Indian runners to finish Elite race at TATA Mumbai Marathon 2025
9:28 AM: TATA Mumbai Marathon 2025 event ambassador Mo Farah, legendary Somali-British runner, at the marathon
Tata Mumbai Marathon 2025: Runners Cheered by Spectacular Lazim Performance
Via: @sujay_shivalkar #MumbaiMarathon #Mumbai #Culture #Sports pic.twitter.com/pytgmHnyfs
Senior citizens and people with disabilities participate in TATA Mumbai Marathon 2025
Credits: @khanshadab1982 #Mumbai #MumbaiMarathon #TMM2025 pic.twitter.com/zzF9ER1qqJ
9:15 AM: Despite doctors predicting he would be bedridden for life, Angad Singh Duggal has made it to the event
Mumbai Marathon 2025: Doctors predicted Angad Singh Duggal would be bedridden for life, but he defied the odds and is now standing tall, ready to run the marathon
Via: @sujay_shivalkar #Marathon #MumbaiMarathon #Sports pic.twitter.com/lB9dUKYRZP
9:06 AM: "I’m 55 years old. I participate in most of the marathons. I will also to Bangalore for full marathon. I am very active in participating in marathons across the country and I love it," says Harjeet Singh from Chandigarh.
Harjeet Singh, 55, from Chandigarh, shares his excitement at the Mumbai Marathon 2025
Via: @sujay_shivalkar #MumbaiMarathon #Runner #News #Sports pic.twitter.com/cDEmxBB3Uu
8:18 AM: Around 25,000 participants are taking part in the dream run
8:00 AM: A group of bike riders is present at the event, adding energy and enthusiasm to the atmosphere
7:58 AM: Chhagan Bhujbal and Amruta Fadnavis are present at the event, adding to its significance
7:35 AM: A band performance by the 15th Battalion of the Assam Regiment's Military Pipe Band is adding to the marathon's vibrant atmosphere
7:36 AM: Athletes with special abilities are also participating in the marathon, showcasing incredible determination
7:33 AM: The event is being broadcast live on Sony
6:53 AM: Half marathon winners announced!
6:40 AM: Cyclists are also making their presence felt at the marathon.
6:25 AM: Three bikes with a camera set up went ahead to cover the TATA Mumbai Marathon 2025.
6:20 AM: The marathon kicked off with enthusiastic slogans and chants of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and 'Ganpati Bappa Morya.'
6:16 AM: The first race has seen an impressive turnout of 13,000 participants, with some proudly carrying the Indian flag.
4:51 AM: Marathon participants at CSMT
TATA Mumbai Marathon 2025 Schedule:
Marathon Amateurs - 05:00 am from CSMT
Half Marathon & Police Cup - 05:00 am from Mahim Reti Bundar
10K Run - 06:00 am from CSMT
Marathon Elite Race - 07:20 am from CSMT
Champions with Disability Run - 07:22 am from CSMT
Senior Citizens’ Run - 07:35 am from CSMT
Dream Run - 08:15 am from CSMT