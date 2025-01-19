Follow TATA Mumbai Marathon 2025 LIVE updates here

(Pic: Sujay Shivalkar)

The TATA Mumbai Marathon 2025 has begun! A huge number of runners showed up at the CSMT.

TATA Mumbai Marathon 2025 LIVE updates:

9:50 AM: Winners of Elite run with Mo Farah

9:40 AM: Anish Thapa among first three Indian runners to finish Elite race at TATA Mumbai Marathon 2025

9:28 AM: TATA Mumbai Marathon 2025 event ambassador Mo Farah, legendary Somali-British runner, at the marathon



9:15 AM: Despite doctors predicting he would be bedridden for life, Angad Singh Duggal has made it to the event

Mumbai Marathon 2025: Doctors predicted Angad Singh Duggal would be bedridden for life, but he defied the odds and is now standing tall, ready to run the marathon



Mumbai Marathon 2025: Doctors predicted Angad Singh Duggal would be bedridden for life, but he defied the odds and is now standing tall, ready to run the marathon

9:06 AM: "I’m 55 years old. I participate in most of the marathons. I will also to Bangalore for full marathon. I am very active in participating in marathons across the country and I love it," says Harjeet Singh from Chandigarh.

8:18 AM: Around 25,000 participants are taking part in the dream run



8:00 AM: A group of bike riders is present at the event, adding energy and enthusiasm to the atmosphere

7:58 AM: Chhagan Bhujbal and Amruta Fadnavis are present at the event, adding to its significance



7:35 AM: A band performance by the 15th Battalion of the Assam Regiment's Military Pipe Band is adding to the marathon's vibrant atmosphere



7:36 AM: Athletes with special abilities are also participating in the marathon, showcasing incredible determination



6:53 AM: Half marathon winners announced!

6:40 AM: Cyclists are also making their presence felt at the marathon.

6:25 AM: Three bikes with a camera set up went ahead to cover the TATA Mumbai Marathon 2025.

6:20 AM: The marathon kicked off with enthusiastic slogans and chants of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and 'Ganpati Bappa Morya.'

6:16 AM: The first race has seen an impressive turnout of 13,000 participants, with some proudly carrying the Indian flag.

4:51 AM: Marathon participants at CSMT

TATA Mumbai Marathon 2025 Schedule:



Marathon Amateurs - 05:00 am from CSMT

Half Marathon & Police Cup - 05:00 am from Mahim Reti Bundar

10K Run - 06:00 am from CSMT

Marathon Elite Race - 07:20 am from CSMT

Champions with Disability Run - 07:22 am from CSMT

Senior Citizens’ Run - 07:35 am from CSMT

Dream Run - 08:15 am from CSMT