Tearful Gauff feels cheated

World No. 2 American Coco loses to Croatian Donna Vekic 6-7 (7-9), 2-6 amidst line call argument with chair umpire

American Coco Gauff reacts after a call goes against her during the match against Croatia’s Donna Vekic in Paris yesterday. Pic/AFP

A tearful Coco Gauff was dumped out of the Olympics Games tennis tournament on Tuesday in a stormy defeat to impressive Donna Vekic of Croatia.

Vekic came through 7-6 (9-7), 6-2 to reach the quarter-finals after World No. 2 Gauff claimed she was “getting cheated” in a lengthy argument with the chair umpire over a line call in the sixth game of the second set.

Donna Vekic. Pic/AFP

Gauff, who had already surrendered a 5-2 lead in the first set, lost her composure on break point when a ball from Vekic was called out.

However, Gauff then hit the return into the net as the chair umpire was correcting the original call and insisted the call had not hindered the American’sshot.

Gauff, 20, wept as she pleaded her case but the point and break was awarded to Vekic. “I have to advocate for myself all the time,” said an emotional Gauff. “I’m getting cheated in this game. You guys are not fair to me.”

Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz shrugged off an injury scare to reach the last 16 of the Olympic singles tennis on Monday and said he will fight to be

“100 percent” for doubles with Rafael Nadal. The World No. 3 from Spain beat Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands 6-1, 7-6 (7-3) to stay on course for a gold medal to add to his four Grand Slam titles.

Alcaraz, 21, is back on court on Tuesday alongside Nadal when he will again face Griekspoor, who partners Wesley Koolhof.

