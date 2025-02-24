Teen Andreeva claims Dubai Open crown

It caps quite a week for Andreeva, 17, who also beat the likes of Marketa Vondrousova, Iga Swiatek and Elena Rybakina en-route to the final. She also became the youngest player to reach the final of a WTA 1000 event

Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva beat Clara Tauson 7-6 (1), 6-1 in the Dubai Open on Saturday to win the title.

It caps quite a week for Andreeva, 17, who also beat the likes of Marketa Vondrousova, Iga Swiatek and Elena Rybakina en-route to the final. She also became the youngest player to reach the final of a WTA 1000 event.

