Teen Andreeva claims Dubai Open crown

Updated on: 24 February,2025 08:53 AM IST  |  Dubai
AP , PTI |

Top

It caps quite a week for Andreeva, 17, who also beat the likes of Marketa Vondrousova, Iga Swiatek and  Elena Rybakina en-route to the final. She also became the youngest player to reach the final of a WTA 1000 event

Mirra Andreeva

Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva beat Clara Tauson 7-6 (1), 6-1 in the Dubai Open on Saturday to win the title. 


It caps quite a week for Andreeva, 17, who also beat the likes of Marketa Vondrousova, Iga Swiatek and  Elena Rybakina en-route to the final. She also became the youngest player to reach the final of a WTA 1000 event.


