Teen shuttler Raksha Kandasamy wins back-to-back titles in Croatia, Belgium

Updated on: 01 October,2024 06:36 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Raksha Kandasamy

Young Indian badminton player Raksha Kandasamy continued her brilliant run as she clinched back-to-back titles in the Croatian International and Belgium Junior tournaments.


The 16-year-old remained unbeaten throughout the two tournaments as she won each of her five games en route to her title triumphs. 


Raksha defeated England’s Leona Lee 21-9, 21-5 in the final of the Croatian International at Samobor on Sunday. 


In the Belgium Jr final, Raksha got the better of Germany’s Gloria Poluektov 21-14, 10-21, 22-20 in city of Herstal.

