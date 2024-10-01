Teen shuttler Raksha Kandasamy wins back-to-back titles in Croatia, Belgium

Raksha defeated England’s Leona Lee 21-9, 21-5 in the final of the Croatian International at Samobor on Sunday.

Raksha Kandasamy

Young Indian badminton player Raksha Kandasamy continued her brilliant run as she clinched back-to-back titles in the Croatian International and Belgium Junior tournaments.

The 16-year-old remained unbeaten throughout the two tournaments as she won each of her five games en route to her title triumphs.

In the Belgium Jr final, Raksha got the better of Germany’s Gloria Poluektov 21-14, 10-21, 22-20 in city of Herstal.

