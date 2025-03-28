Teen wildcard Eala stuns Swiatek

Ranked 140th in the world, Eala, the first woman from her country to reach the last eight of a WTA 1000 tournament, took advantage of an unusually poor display from Swiatek

Alexandra Eala. Pic/AFP

Alexandra Eala, a 19-year-old wildcard from the Philippines, produced a huge upset at the Miami Open on Wednesday, beating World No. 2 Iga Swiatek 6-2,7-5 to enter the semi-finals.

Ranked 140th in the world, Eala, the first woman from her country to reach the last eight of a WTA 1000 tournament, took advantage of an unusually poor display from Swiatek.

“I’m in disbelief right now. It’s so surreal. I’m so blessed to be able to compete with such a player,” said Eala.

Swiatek admitted she was not at her best. “I wasn’t playing my best game and I felt like my forehand collapsed a little, so it wasn’t comfortable, but Eala deserved to win this match,” she said.

Meanwhile, in the men’s singles, top-seed Alexander Zverev lost to France’s Arthur Fils, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

