Breaking News
Massive fire breaks out in truck carrying gas cylinders in Dharavi
Kunal Kamra row: Shiv Sena functionary, 11 others get bail
TMC urges people to use cloth bags instead of plastic, installs vending machines
India's got latent row: Samay Raina appears before Maharashtra Cyber
Transfer ST officers working in same headquarters for over 3 years: Sarnaik
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Teen wildcard Eala stuns Swiatek

Teen wildcard Eala stuns Swiatek

Updated on: 28 March,2025 08:39 AM IST  |  Miami
AFP |

Top

Ranked 140th in the world, Eala, the first woman from her country to reach the last eight of a WTA 1000 tournament, took advantage of an unusually poor display from Swiatek

Teen wildcard Eala stuns Swiatek

Alexandra Eala. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Teen wildcard Eala stuns Swiatek
x
00:00

Alexandra Eala, a 19-year-old wildcard from the Philippines, produced a huge upset at the Miami Open on Wednesday, beating World No. 2 Iga Swiatek 6-2,7-5 to enter the semi-finals. 


Ranked 140th in the world, Eala, the first woman from her country to reach the last eight of a WTA 1000 tournament, took advantage of an unusually poor display from Swiatek.


“I’m in disbelief right now. It’s so surreal. I’m so  blessed to be able to compete with such a player,” said Eala.


Swiatek admitted she was not at her best. “I wasn’t playing my best game and I felt like my forehand collapsed a little, so it wasn’t comfortable, but Eala deserved to win this match,” she said.

Meanwhile, in the men’s singles,  top-seed Alexander Zverev lost to France’s Arthur Fils, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Iga Swiatek tennis news sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK