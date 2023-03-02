Tennis ace Kerber, Bianco blessed with baby girl Liana

Kerber Instagrammed this black and white picture (left) of the tot’s hand resting on her parents’ fingers, and wrote: “Welcome to our family, Liana. 25.02.2023. Having you with us is the most beautiful & overwhelming feeling we could have ever imagined.” Kerber announced her pregnancy last August

Angelique Kerber with daughter Liana; (right) Angelique Kerber

German tennis star Angelique Kerber and partner Franco Bianco were blessed with a baby girl on February 25. The couple have named their daughter Liana.

