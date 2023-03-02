Tennis ace Kerber, Bianco blessed with baby girl Liana

Breaking News
Updated on: 02 March,2023 09:33 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Kerber Instagrammed this black and white picture (left) of the tot’s hand resting on her parents’ fingers, and wrote: “Welcome to our family, Liana. 25.02.2023. Having you with us is the most beautiful & overwhelming feeling we could have ever imagined.” Kerber announced her pregnancy last August

Angelique Kerber with daughter Liana; (right) Angelique Kerber


German tennis star Angelique Kerber and partner Franco Bianco were blessed with a baby girl on February 25. The couple have named their daughter Liana. 


Also Read: Tennis players recall their favourite memories of being on the court with Sania Mirza



Kerber Instagrammed this black and white picture (left) of the tot’s hand resting on her parents’ fingers, and wrote: “Welcome to our family, Liana. 25.02.2023. Having you with us is the most beautiful & overwhelming feeling we could have ever imagined.” Kerber announced her pregnancy last August.


