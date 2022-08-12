Breaking News
Updated on: 12 August,2022 08:48 AM IST  |  Munich
AFP |

Zverev only returned to the practice court last Sunday after the injury he suffered during his semi-final against Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros in June

Tennis news: No.2 Alexander Zverev racing against time to be fit for US Open

Germany’s World No.2 Alexander Zverev says he is facing a battle to be fit for the US Open following surgery on torn ankle ligaments at the French Open. 


Zverev only returned to the practice court last Sunday after the injury he suffered during his semi-final against Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros in June. 

He turned on his ankle during that match, screaming in pain when trailing Nadal 7-6 (10/8), 6-6 after three hours of play.  Speaking in Hamburg at a press conference on Thursday the Tokyo Olympic champion Zverev said: “Obviously I am going to try to make it to the US Open even if it’s in a very very short time.” 


