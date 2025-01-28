Breaking News
Thailand Masters: Kidambi Srikanth to spearhead Indian challenge

Updated on: 28 January,2025 10:46 AM IST  |  Pathumwan (Thailand)
ANI |

Top

The 31-year-old Indian veteran, who sustained a loss to compatriot Mithun Manjunath in the second round of this competition last year

Kidambi Srikanth. Pic/AFP

Former world number one Kidambi Srikanth will spearhead the Indian challenge at the Thailand Masters 2025 badminton tournament starting from Tuesday at Nimibutr Stadium in Pathumwan. Srikanth, the world number 45, will start his campaign with a match against world No.74 Daniil Dubovenko from Israel, as per Olympics.com. 


The 31-year-old Indian veteran, who sustained a loss to compatriot Mithun Manjunath in the second round of this competition last year, has been battling poor form, having not made it past the quarterfinals since the Swiss Open semifinals back in March last year. Ayush Shetty, Tharun Mannepalli, Sankar Subramanian, Sathish Karunakaran, Meiraba Maisnam, Rithvik Sanjeevi and Mithun Manjunath will also feature in the men's singles event at the Thailand Masters. 


Also Read: IND vs ENG 3rd T20I: Records that can be broken in Rajkot


Coming to the women's singles event, the world number 58 Tanya Hemanth will be playing against world number 76th Selvaduray Kisona of Malaysia in the opening round while an all-India clash will take place between Rakshitha Ramraj and Shriyanshi Valishetty The pair of Hariharan Amsakarunan and Ruban Kumar Rethinasabapathi is India's highest-ranked duo in the men's doubles at world No. 49. In the women's doubles and mixed doubles, India will have only one entry each: Kavipriya Selvam and Simran Singhi and Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Gadde.

Thailand Masters 2025 badminton: India squad

-Men's singles: Kidambi Srikanth, Ayush Shetty, Tharun Mannepalli, Sankar Subramanian, Sathish Karunakaran, Mithun Manjunath, Meiraba Maisnam, Rithvik Sanjeev, Saneeth Dayanand (qualifiers) 

-Men's doubles: Hariharan Amsakarunan-Ruban Kumar Rethinasabapathi, Abinash Mohanty-Ayush Pattanayak, Pruthvi Krishnamurthy Roy-Sai Pratheek K, Viplav Kuvale-Viraj Kuvale (qualifiers) 

-Women's singles: Tanya Hemanth, Shriyanshi Valishetty, Rakshitha Ramraj, Tara Shah (qualifiers) 

-Women's doubles: Kavipriya Selvam-Simran Singhi 

-Mixed doubles: Rohan Kapoor-Ruthvika Gadde.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

